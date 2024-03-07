Greater Manchester Police Doubles Burglary Solution Rate, Surpassing National Average

In a notable turnaround, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has managed to double its burglary solution rate in the last two years, now solving 7.5 percent of cases compared to the previous 3.7 percent. This significant improvement outpaces the national average, marking a stark contrast to the rest of England and Wales, where police forces have struggled to make headway against burglars, with many areas seeing no burglaries solved in the past three years.

Advertisment

Bucking the Trend

While national figures from the Home Office show a decline in the proportion of burglaries leading to charges, from 4.6 percent in 2022 to just 3.9 percent, GMP's efforts have paid off, offering a glimmer of hope in the fight against property crime. This progress is attributed to enhanced investigative techniques and a renewed focus on burglary as a priority crime.

Victim Impact

Advertisment

The real cost of burglary extends beyond stolen property, as illustrated by M.E.N. chief reporter Neal Keeling's personal account. The emotional and psychological toll on victims, particularly the lasting trauma experienced by Keeling's daughter, underscores the importance of GMP's improved burglary resolution rates. Highlighting this aspect puts a human face on the statistics and emphasizes the need for continued progress.

Challenges Ahead

Despite these positive developments, challenges remain. The national trend of low burglary solution rates points to a broader issue within the justice system, with former victims' commissioner describing it as a 'sad indictment' of a 'clearly broken' system. GMP's success, while commendable, highlights the work still required both locally and nationally to provide justice for burglary victims.

As Greater Manchester Police sets an example for other forces, the focus now shifts to whether this success can be sustained and replicated across the country. The impact of improved burglary resolution rates on victims' sense of security and trust in the police cannot be overstated, making this a critical area for ongoing attention and resources.