Great Ayton Residents Rally to Save Local Allotments with National Fund Bid

In a vibrant display of community spirit, Great Ayton's inhabitants have united to protect a cherished local asset. The Great Ayton Allotment Fundraising Working Group, in collaboration with the Great Ayton Parish Council, has formally submitted a bid to the Community Ownership Fund, aiming to secure the future of the town's beloved ten-acre allotment site on Guisborough Road. This move is part of a broader initiative to raise the necessary funds to purchase the land, which comprises 178 plots and was listed for sale in September alongside an adjacent grassland area.

Advertisment

Community Mobilization in Action

The decision to sell the allotments catalyzed the formation of a dedicated working party, determined to safeguard this vital community resource. With the goal of raising an additional £50,000 to bolster their bid, the group has orchestrated a series of successful fundraising endeavors, drawing significant support from both local businesses and residents. Highlights include a Stokesley "sing-along" event with the Safety in Numbers guitar group and a supper dance at the Great Ayton Working Men's Club featuring The Dicemen. The momentum continues with plans for upcoming activities, such as table top sales and a special dance and hog roast event at Fletcher's Farm, promising further engagement and contributions from the community.

Unwavering Support and Progress

Advertisment

The fundraising campaign has witnessed remarkable success, with over £16,500 already amassed thanks to the enthusiastic participation of the Great Ayton community. This effort underscores the deep-rooted connection between the residents and their allotments, as well as a collective determination to preserve this space for future generations. Regular updates on the fundraising progress, along with details on how to contribute, are made available through the Great Ayton Allotment Facebook page, which has become a hub for information, donations, and even sales of allotment produce and homemade cakes.

Looking Ahead

The bid to the Community Ownership Fund represents a critical step in the journey to secure the allotments' future. As the deadline approaches, the Great Ayton Allotment Fundraising Working Group remains optimistic, fueled by the overwhelming support from the community. This initiative not only highlights the importance of local green spaces but also showcases the power of community action in facing challenges together. With continued efforts and the collective will of Great Ayton's residents, the dream of preserving these allotments for communal use is closer to becoming a reality.