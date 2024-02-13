Graveyard Noxious Substance Attack: Police Hunt for Suspect in St Lawrence, Kent

Graveyard Noxious Substance Attack: Police Hunt for Suspect

In the quiet village of St Lawrence, Kent, a chilling incident unfolded on the evening of February 11. A man was attacked with a 'noxious substance' in the St Laurence Graveyard, leaving him with burns to the back of his head.

Unprovoked Attack in St Lawrence Graveyard

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was rushed to the hospital following the attack. Fortunately, his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The incident occurred around 8:20pm, a time when the graveyard is usually deserted.

Detective Chief Inspector Pauline Sharp of Kent Police stated, "This was a shocking and unprovoked attack. We are working tirelessly to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Manhunt and Public Appeal

Kent Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, and an increased police presence will be seen in the area as they continue their investigation. They have carried out extensive inquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage.

The police are now appealing to the public for information. They are particularly interested in speaking with a man in his mid to late 20s who was wearing blue jeans and a black coat with a hood. This individual was seen walking out of the churchyard around 9pm on the day of the incident.

Witnesses Urged to Come Forward

Anyone who walked through the graveyard between 8pm and 10pm on February 11 is urged to come forward. Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be crucial in helping the police solve this distressing case.

In the aftermath of this disturbing event, the community of St Lawrence is left in shock. As the police continue their investigation, the village waits with bated breath for answers.

This story is a stark reminder that even in the tranquil surroundings of a graveyard, danger can lurk. As the police continue their search for the perpetrator, the village of St Lawrence remains on high alert.