Grant County Seeks Qualified Applicants for Board of Equalization

Grant County in Washington is currently in search of suitable applicants to fill two vacant seats on its Board of Equalization. The vacancies are specifically for residents belonging to District 2, encapsulating Moses Lake and its surrounding areas.

Eligibility and Expectations

The eligible candidates are required to possess the ability to attend hearings during the daytime and finish state-mandated training within one year from their appointment. However, individuals in elected positions or those employed by such officials do not qualify for these openings.

The County encourages applicants having a background in banking, farming, or real estate sales. Familiarity with Grant County and knowledge of appraisal methods will be considered advantageous.

Role of the Board of Equalization

The primary function of the Board of Equalization is to address and resolve appeals from property owners regarding the assessed valuation of their properties. The objective is to ensure all properties are appraised at their full market value, promoting fairness and consistency across similar properties.

Restrictions and Autonomy

The Board operates independently from the Grant County Treasurer and Assessor, maintaining a clear separation of powers. While it possesses the authority to adjust property assessments, it is strictly prohibited from considering personal circumstances or tax-related issues during its decision-making process.

In essence, the Board of Equalization plays a crucial role in ensuring equitable property valuations across the county, fostering a fair tax system.