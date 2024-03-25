Grant County Road Upgrades Underway: Grading Begins as Weather Clears

As spring approaches, Grant County is seeing significant road improvements, with grading operations commencing across its three road districts. This move comes after updates provided to the Grant County Commissioners, highlighting efforts to enhance travel and safety for residents.

Grading Operations Kickstart

John Brissey, Road District 1 Supervisor, reported that selective grading has started in parts of the district, though he cautioned against premature grading due to the risk of creating muddy conditions. Meanwhile, District 2 Supervisor Mike DeTrolio noted the ground's gradual drying, signaling a broader commencement of grading activities. Despite the lack of grading in some areas, all gravel roads in District 2 remain accessible.

Infrastructure and Cleanup Efforts

Aside from road grading, public works crews are diligently working to remove winter sand and gravel, preparing for road sealing activities. In District 3, Supervisor Rusty Soelter highlighted ongoing efforts to repair infrastructure damage, including a culvert on White Trail Road compromised by beaver activity.

The repair strategy includes installing protective devices to prevent future animal interference. Furthermore, crews are addressing the accumulation of litter and debris, including the removal of abandoned homeless encampments, a task that presents its own set of challenges.

Litter Removal Challenges

The cleanup of litter, especially near populated areas, has revealed a concerning presence of drug paraphernalia. Despite efforts to recruit seasonal workers for litter removal, the response has been lackluster, leaving existing crews to manage an increasing workload. Those employed in cleanup operations receive appropriate training and equipment to ensure their safety, particularly when encountering hazardous materials.

Grant County's road improvement efforts reflect a commitment to enhancing public infrastructure and safety. As grading and cleanup proceed, residents can look forward to smoother travels and a cleaner environment. These initiatives not only address immediate concerns but also prepare the county's road network for future challenges.