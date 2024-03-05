Gowanus Community Clashes Over New Migrant Shelter: Concerns and Controversies Arise

By 5:45 p.m. on Monday night, the crowd at City Life Church and Academy in Gowanus was overflowing into the lobby. The neighborhood had turned out for a town hall hosted by City Councilmember Shahana Hanif to discuss plans for a shelter for arriving migrants at 130 3rd Street. The proposal had been approved by the Department of Buildings at the end of last year, seemingly to the surprise of everyone in attendance, including Hanif herself.

Community Concerns and Regulatory Red Flags

"I learned about it from a neighbor," Hanif said, regarding the city's decision to fast-track a 400-bed men's shelter at the 3rd Street site. Details about the shelter remain unclear, with zoning issues and the contract with Bhrags Home Care still being finalized. The building's landlord, David Levitan, has faced complaints in other buildings about poor living conditions. Additionally, the shelter's proximity to a Superfund site raises environmental and health concerns, which were highlighted during the meeting.

Public Outcry and Racial Tensions

The public-comment portion of the meeting revealed a blend of genuine concern and racial tension. Questions about shelter management were interspersed with derogatory comments toward migrants, reflecting a broader issue of racism and xenophobia in discussions about shelter placements. Despite these tensions, Councilmember Hanif emphasized the necessity of providing beds for those in need, stating, "I will protest the administration, but I will not protest people having beds."

Looking Forward: Implications and Community Divide

The meeting ended without resolution, leaving both officials and residents frustrated. The debate over the migrant shelter underscores the complex challenges of addressing homelessness and migration within urban communities. As the city struggles with an opaque shelter siting process and inadequate housing solutions, Gowanus finds itself at the center of a heated debate over the balance between compassion and community safety.