Govt revolutionised women's advancement over last 15 years: Speaker

At an event commemorating International Women's Day, Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury praised the transformative progress in women's rights and empowerment achieved during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure over the last 15 years. Addressing a gathering at Dhaka Reporters Unity, Chaudhury highlighted the remarkable strides made in education, entrepreneurship, and economic participation, positioning women at the forefront of Bangladesh's development narrative.

Education and Economic Empowerment

The government's commitment to universal primary education has significantly improved female literacy rates, enabling girls from all socioeconomic backgrounds to pursue higher education. With approximately one crore female students benefiting from education scholarships, the initiative represents a cornerstone of Bangladesh's gender empowerment strategy. This educational advancement has concurrently spurred a rise in women entrepreneurs, contributing to economic diversification and growth.

Financial Inclusion and Support

Dr Chaudhury underscored the necessity of providing capital and support to women to ensure equal rights and opportunities. By facilitating collateral-free loans and access to both domestic and international markets, the government aims to bolster women's roles in economic development. This approach is complemented by a gender-sensitive budget across all ministries, demonstrating a serious commitment to eradicating gender discrimination.

Recognition and Awards

The event also served as a platform to honor distinguished women journalists, reinforcing the importance of women's contributions across sectors. The commendations for Shahnaz Begum and Mahmuda Chowdhury underscored the expanding roles and recognition of women in media and journalism, further illustrating the broad scope of empowerment initiatives.

As Bangladesh reflects on 15 years of significant progress in women's empowerment under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, the journey underscores a sustained commitment to gender equality. The holistic approach, spanning education, economic participation, and social recognition, sets a precedent for transformative governance, with women at the heart of national development narratives.