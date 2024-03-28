Governor Sakaja Initiates Phase Three of 'Dishi Na County' Program, Aiming to Double Nutrition for Nairobi's Schoolchildren

Nairobi's commitment to bolstering the education and health of its youngest citizens took a significant leap forward as Governor Johnson Sakaja led the groundbreaking ceremony for seven new kitchens under the 'Dishi Na County' school feeding initiative. This momentous event marks a pivotal expansion in the program's reach, promising to deliver hot, nutritious meals to over 310,000 schoolchildren across Nairobi's public primary schools and Early Childhood Development Centres.

Expanding Nutrition and Education

The 'Dishi Na County' program, since its inception, has been a beacon of hope for many families in Nairobi, offering nutritious meals to schoolchildren at a minimal cost. With seven schools – Dandora 1 Primary School, Donholm Primary School, Mutuini Primary School, Uhuru Gardens Primary School, Ndururuno Primary School, Umoja 1 Primary School, and Zawadi Primary School – now added to the initiative, the program's third phase is set to significantly broaden its impact. The Governor emphasized that the initiative not only aims to feed the children but also to increase school enrolment rates, which have already seen a remarkable rise from 250,000 to over 310,000 students.

Community Support and Program Funding

Parents and guardians are required to contribute a nominal fee of Ksh.5 per learner daily, a testament to the community's role in the program's success. The County Government of Nairobi shoulders the remainder of the costs, underscoring its commitment to education and child welfare. This communal approach not only fosters a sense of ownership among beneficiaries but also ensures the program's sustainability and scalability.

The Future of 'Dishi Na County'

As the 'Dishi Na County' program embarks on its third phase, the future looks promising for Nairobi's schoolchildren. The expansion not only signifies a leap towards combating malnutrition and hunger but also plays a crucial role in improving school attendance and performance. Governor Sakaja's vision for a nourished and educated younger generation is gradually becoming a reality, setting a precedent for other counties to follow.

The groundwork laid by the 'Dishi Na County' program is a testament to the transformative power of community-focused initiatives. As these kitchens become operational, they will not only feed bodies but also fuel minds, ultimately contributing to a brighter future for Nairobi's children and, by extension, Kenya's next generation.