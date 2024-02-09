Governor Otuoma Launches Landmark School Feeding Program in Busia County

In a transformative move to combat child malnutrition and boost school enrollment, Busia County Governor, Paul Otuoma, has launched an ambitious school feeding program for Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) learners. The program, funded by a Sh30 million allocation, will cater to the nutritional needs of 50,000 children across more than 460 public educational centers.

A Recipe for Change

With malnutrition leading to stunted growth in nearly 15% of Busia's children, as per UNICEF's statistics, the program targets this prevalent issue head-on. By providing nutritious meals of rice and beans, sourced locally, the initiative aims to nourish young minds and bodies, fostering an environment conducive to learning.

The program doesn't stop at the students' plates; it extends its reach to the local agriculture sector. Governor Otuoma emphasized the creation of linkages with local farmers, supporting them to produce sufficient food and earn a reliable income. Specifically, the Magombe Multi-purpose Cooperative Society and Bumamu rice farmers in Budalang'i constituency will be supported to grow rice for this initiative.

Investing in Education, Empowering the Future

The launch event also saw the announcement of an Sh117.8 million bursary scheme, fulfilling one of Governor Otuoma's campaign promises. This scheme aims to raise educational standards in the county, with students like Felix Odhiambo and Michelle Imelda already benefiting, having joined Form One at Kolanya Girls National School.

A Collaborative Effort for Collective Growth

The program is a testament to the power of collaboration, involving partnerships with farmers, development partners, the County Assembly, parents, and education stakeholders. Millicent Ochola, the National School Feeding Programme Coordinator, expressed her commitment to working closely with local stakeholders to identify and enroll eligible children into ECDE programs.

The launch event was attended by several county officials, representatives from development partners, Chief Officers, MCAs, and the National School Feeding Programme Coordinator. In addition to the program's announcement, 900 pieces of furniture were distributed to ECDE centers, and 90 secondary school learners benefited from the County Scholarship Bursary.

As Busia County takes this significant stride towards improving nutrition and educational standards, the echoes of change are felt not just in the classrooms but in the fields and homes of local farmers too. This initiative is more than a school feeding program; it's a promise of a healthier, more educated future for Busia's children.