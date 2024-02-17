Governor Aiyedatiwa Visits Rainstorm-Ravaged Ita-Ogbolu

In a heartfelt visit to the Ita-Ogbolu community, nestled in Akure North Local Government Area, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and members of the Ondo State House of Assembly extended their sympathies to the victims of a devastating rainstorm. This recent calamity, striking with little warning, claimed a life and wreaked havoc on properties, leaving a scar on the community that will take time to heal. As the sun rose on February 17, 2024, the visit underscored a government's resolve to stand with its people in times of unforeseen distress.

The air in Ita-Ogbolu, usually filled with the everyday sounds of life, carried a somber tone as Governor Aiyedatiwa and the legislative delegation walked through the affected areas. The loss of life and the sight of destruction painted a poignant picture of nature's unpredictable fury.

In conversations with the community's traditional ruler and residents who bore the immediate brunt of the storm's rage, the Governor expressed deep sorrow for the loss and destruction encountered. "Our hearts go out to every one of you," Aiyedatiwa remarked, a sentiment that resonated deeply with the people of Ita-Ogbolu.

Government's Pledge: Relief and Preventive Measures

In the wake of the disaster, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been tasked with compiling a comprehensive list of affected properties and individuals. This crucial step will ensure that assistance is directed where it is most needed, offering a glimmer of hope to those facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives. Beyond immediate relief, Governor Aiyedatiwa highlighted the importance of looking ahead, advocating for the planting of trees as natural windbreakers.

This preventive measure, simple yet potentially effective, is aimed at mitigating the impact of similar natural disasters in the future. "It is about readiness to confront emergencies and the resilience to withstand them," the Governor emphasized, outlining a vision of a community fortified against nature's caprices.