Government Commits Support for Kenyatta University Accident Victims; Memorial Held

Following the tragic road accident on March 18, 2024, that resulted in the loss of 11 Kenyatta University students' lives, the government has announced its commitment to support the victims and their families. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, during a memorial service at the university, assured ongoing assistance to those affected, emphasizing collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Kenyatta University. First Lady Rachel Ruto, expressing condolences on behalf of President William Ruto, also highlighted the national outpouring of support and the urgent need for road safety awareness.

Memorial Service and National Mourning

The Kenyatta University community, joined by government officials and family members of the victims, gathered on March 24, 2024, to honor the lives lost in the devastating accident. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu and First Lady Rachel Ruto offered their sympathies and reassured the university of the government's support. The event served as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community solidarity in times of tragedy.

Call for Support and Safety Measures

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Paul Wainaina called for nationwide assistance to help the survivors and the families of the deceased navigate through this challenging period. The First Lady and Cabinet Secretary Machogu urged motorists to prioritize safety on the roads, referencing recent accidents as a wake-up call for stricter adherence to traffic regulations. The university has set up channels for those wishing to contribute support during this difficult time.

National Response and Reflection

The accident has sparked a national conversation on road safety, with calls for enhanced measures to protect students and other road users. The government's pledge to support the victims and their families underscores the importance of collective action in preventing future tragedies. As the Kenyatta University community begins the healing process, the country reflects on the need for compassion, resilience, and a renewed commitment to safety on its roads.