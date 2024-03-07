Gombe State Slashes Retiree Gratuity Backlog from N21bn to N7bn, Distributes N5.4bn Cheques

Gombe State Government has made significant strides in reducing the financial burden of gratuities owed to local and state retirees, a legacy issue from previous administrations. Governor Muhammadu Yahaya recently announced the reduction of the backlog from N21 billion to N7 billion, alongside the distribution of N5.4 billion in cheques to the beneficiaries. This move underscores the administration's commitment to enhancing the welfare of civil servants and retirees, acknowledging their contributions to the state's development.

Upon taking office in 2019, Governor Yahaya identified the N21 billion gratuity arrear as a critical challenge. The government's dedication to justice and fairness led to a robust approach to address this issue, successfully clearing over N7 billion of the backlog over five years. This effort has brought relief and dignity to retirees, rewarding their service to the state. The recent distribution of N5.4 billion to state and local government workers marks a significant milestone in this ongoing endeavor.

Strategic Payment Distribution

The allocation of N5.4 billion was meticulously planned based on the financial capabilities of the 11 Local Government Areas (LGAs) within the state. This strategy allowed for the equitable settlement of backlogs, with some LGAs able to clear their debts completely, while others made significant dents in their arrears.

This approach promotes prudence and accountability, ensuring that each LGA bears its fair share of the financial responsibility. The governor's initiative not only addresses past oversights but also sets a precedent for financial management within the state.

Enhancing Productivity and Accountability

In addition to addressing financial backlogs, Governor Yahaya's administration has introduced measures to boost productivity and accountability among civil servants. The implementation of a biometric attendance system across ministries, departments, and agencies aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and discipline.

This policy reflects the administration's commitment to ensuring that public funds are used judiciously, benefiting the state's populace. The governor's call for increased productivity and dedication from civil servants complements the financial relief provided, setting a foundation for a more responsive and responsible civil service.