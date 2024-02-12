Golden China in Rock Hill, SC, Receives C Grade for Food Safety Violations

Golden China restaurant in Rock Hill, SC, was hit with a C grade for food safety violations during a recent routine inspection by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). The inspection, which took place on February 12, 2024, revealed over a dozen violations, making it the lowest inspection score in York County so far this year.

A Shocking Discovery

The C grade, a first for any restaurant in York, Lancaster, or Chester counties this year, was the result of several concerning findings during the inspection. Among the most alarming was the discovery of raw chicken being stored in a box previously used for ready-to-eat foods. This practice poses a significant risk of cross-contamination, which can lead to foodborne illnesses.

Unhygienic Practices Unveiled

Furthermore, the inspectors found that counter wiping cloths were not being sanitized between uses. According to DHEC guidelines, cloths used to wipe counters where food is prepared should be sanitized every four hours or whenever visibly soiled. Failure to adhere to this practice can result in the spread of harmful bacteria and viruses.

A Host of Other Violations

The inspection also uncovered issues with food storage, temperature maintenance, and overall cleanliness. Specifically, the DHEC report cited that food was not being stored at the proper temperature, which can lead to bacterial growth and spoilage. Additionally, the restaurant was found to have inadequate cleaning practices, including failure to properly clean and sanitize food contact surfaces.

Golden China had previously received two A grades during inspections in January 2023. The sudden drop in their inspection score has raised concerns among local residents and food safety advocates. In response to the C grade, the restaurant's management has stated that they are taking the violations seriously and are working to correct the issues as quickly as possible.

In a statement to the press, a spokesperson for Golden China said, "We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may have caused our valued customers. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality. We are taking immediate steps to address the issues identified in the inspection report and will work closely with DHEC to ensure that we are in full compliance with their regulations."

Despite the restaurant's assurances, the C grade has left a sour taste in the mouths of many. As food safety remains a top concern for consumers, restaurants must prioritize cleanliness and proper food handling practices to maintain their reputations and the trust of their patrons.

For Golden China, the road to redemption will be a long one. In the meantime, diners in Rock Hill will have to decide if they're willing to take a chance on a restaurant with a less-than-stellar food safety record.