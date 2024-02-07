GMB Union Members at Dock Road Supermarket Strike Against 'Toxic' Work Environment

The clock strikes midnight on Friday, February 9, 2024, and a hush falls over the supermarket on Dock Road. The workers are gone; the tills are silent, and the aisles are deserted. A strike, the first of its kind in any Asda across the United Kingdom, is underway. This is not a sudden act of rebellion but a carefully planned protest against what the members of the GMB union describe as a 'toxic' work environment.

Advertisment

Protest Against 'Toxic' Work Culture

Over 100 employees, members of the GMB union, are participating in this 48-hour walkout. Their grievances are manifold, but at the heart lies what they describe as a 'toxic' work culture. They point to a pattern of treatment by managers that include wage errors and health and safety issues, forming the crux of their protest.

Failed Attempts at Reconciliation

Advertisment

The strike had initially been planned for January 15, following a vote for industrial action taken in December. However, in the spirit of dialogue and resolution, the union representatives and supermarket management had engaged in discussions, delaying the planned strike. These talks were aimed at resolving the very issues that had prompted the call for industrial action.

Asda, on its part, had made proposals to settle the dispute. However, the union members rejected them, deeming them inadequate. The failed negotiations have resulted in the strike being rescheduled for early February, a testament to the workers' determination to fight for a better working environment.

The Aftermath of the Strike

The strike is scheduled to conclude at 11:59 pm on Saturday, February 10. The supermarket aisles will once again be filled with employees, but the atmosphere may not be the same. Will the strike be a wakeup call for the supermarket management? Will the concerns of the workers be addressed? Only time will tell. But one thing is certain - the workers at the supermarket on Dock Road have sent a clear message: They will not tolerate a 'toxic' work environment.