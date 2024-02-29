Giant $50,000 Red Thumbtack Sculpture Stolen from Hickory Gallery, Artist Hunter Speagle Appeals

Hickory, North Carolina, became the center of an unusual theft case when a 10-foot red thumbtack sculpture, valued at $50,000 and created by local artist Hunter Speagle, was stolen from the ATAC Art Gallery. The sculpture, crafted in 2002, is not just a notable piece of art but holds immeasurable sentimental value to Speagle, having been showcased in various locations including Atlanta, Georgia, and Brooklyn, New York. Its disappearance is currently under investigation by the Hickory Police Department.

Unusual Theft Shocks Local Art Community

Speagle discovered the theft upon arriving at his gallery on Wednesday morning, only to find that the iconic sculpture, which had been a fixture at the gallery's entrance since the previous Saturday, was missing. The artist managed to find only the base of the thumbtack across the street, leaving the top and needle parts unaccounted for. Speagle, who had recently started leaving the sculpture outside overnight, was baffled by the incident, initially considering the possibility of it being blown away by the wind - a theory quickly dismissed given the sculpture's weight and the intact state of nearby flowerpots.

Community and Police Response

The theft has sparked a community-wide call for the sculpture's return, with Speagle expressing low expectations but a strong hope for its recovery. The Hickory Police Department has taken up the case, urging anyone with information about the missing artwork to come forward. This incident has not only highlighted the value of public art but has also rallied the local and wider art communities in support of Speagle.

Artwork's Sentimental Value to the Artist

For Speagle, the red thumbtack is more than just a piece of art; it represents 22 years of history, creativity, and personal achievement. Having been displayed in significant locations and even sailed down the Savannah River, the sculpture holds a special place in the artist's heart. Its theft is not just a loss of a valuable object but a personal blow to Speagle, who describes the piece as priceless.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges artists face in protecting their work and the profound impact art theft can have on creators. The community's response, coupled with the ongoing police investigation, underscores the collective respect for art and the lengths to which society will go to safeguard its cultural assets. As the search for the stolen thumbtack continues, one can only hope for a resolution that returns the cherished sculpture to its rightful place and reinforces the bond between art, its creators, and the public.