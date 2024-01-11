en English
Local News

GG Oxford Investments Seeks Approval for Controversial Demolition of Historic Waverley House

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
In a move stirring controversy and opposition, GG Oxford Investments has submitted a fresh application for the demolition of Waverley House, a locally listed building in Bicester, to pave way for a new residential development. The developer’s proposal, currently under review, envisages the transformation of the historic site into a modern housing complex featuring 33 apartments.

Previous Attempts and Rejections

The latest application is not GG Oxford Investments’ first attempt at repurposing the site. The company had previously sought to convert the adjacent former Magistrates’ Court into 48 flats. However, this proposal was turned down by the council on grounds of excessive size and inadequate parking provisions. An earlier demolition plan for Waverley House also met with rejection on account of the developer’s failure to provide adequate details regarding tree protection.

Public Opposition and Developer’s Argument

The proposed demolition and subsequent redevelopment of Waverley House has met with resistance from local residents and officials. Their objections stem from concerns over the loss of the historic building, its potential as a community asset, and ancillary issues pertaining to flooding and waste management. Yet, GG Oxford Investments maintains that a housing development is the most efficient use of the land, citing the site’s proximity to essential services and facilities.

Anticipating the Decision

The fate of Waverley House now hangs in the balance, with the decision on the proposed demolition expected by January 17. As the community awaits the verdict, the saga of Waverley House serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing tensions between preservation of heritage and the need for urban development.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

