Georgia Gwinnett College's Enrollment Surges for Fifth Consecutive Semester

Georgia Gwinnett College's spring enrollment surges, marking the fifth consecutive semester of growth.

Who: Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC)

What: A 4% increase in spring enrollment, totaling 11,115 students

When: Spring semester 2024

Where: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Enrollment on the Rise

Georgia Gwinnett College's spring enrollment continues to ascend, reaching a grand total of 11,115 students this semester — a 4% increase compared to last year. This impressive growth marks the college's fifth consecutive semester of expanding enrollment.

New student admissions for the fall 2024 semester are also on the rise, with a 6% increase from fall 2023, achieving an all-time high. This upward trajectory suggests that the college's efforts to attract more students are bearing fruit.

Strategic Initiatives Fuel Growth

Michael Poll, GGC's vice president for enrollment management, attributes the college's enrollment growth to a number of strategic initiatives.

"Our Instant Decision Day events have played a significant role in attracting new students," Poll said. "By offering these events twice a year, we aim to reach all Gwinnett County public high schools."

In addition to Instant Decision Days, GGC admissions teams have been making visits to neighboring states, further expanding the college's reach and appeal.

Retention and Commitment

The college's retention rate has also seen steady growth, with 69% of first-year students returning for their second year in 2023.

According to Poll, the college remains committed to maintaining its upward momentum. "We are dedicated to providing a quality education and a welcoming environment for our students," he said. "We will continue to explore new ways to engage with prospective students and ensure that Georgia Gwinnett College remains an attractive choice for higher education."

As GGC looks forward to the future, its continued focus on growth and retention promises a vibrant and thriving academic community.

With enrollment numbers on the rise and a commitment to student success, Georgia Gwinnett College is cementing its reputation as an accessible and desirable institution of higher learning.

