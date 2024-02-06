Genevieve's Café: A Vibrant, Inclusive Community Hub Coming to Northampton

A fresh gust of community spirit is set to sweep through Pineham village, Northampton, with the opening of a new family-run café, Genevieve's Cafe, this spring. The brainchild of Laura Hughes and her partner Calum Brennan, this vibrant establishment is not just a café, but an inclusive, child-friendly community hub.

From Recruitment to Café Culture

With a past steeped in recruitment and organizing mother-friendly brunches, Laura Hughes is no stranger to creating warm, welcoming spaces. She identified a gap in Northampton's café scene - a lack of child-friendly venues - and decided to address it head-on. With Calum Brennan, who holds significant experience in hospitality, she's now shifting her focus to the café business.

An Inclusive Space for All

The café, designed to accommodate 40-50 patrons, will not just cater to parents and children. Plans are afoot to include an upstairs area designed for remote workers, thereby broadening its appeal. Genevieve's Café will also be a dog-friendly space, ensuring no member of the family is left out. Reservations won't be necessary, reflecting Laura's vision for an accessible, welcoming space for all.

A Local Business Supporting Local Businesses

Aside from its proposed offerings of drinks, breakfast, lunch, and cakes, Genevieve's Café is also in the process of obtaining an alcohol license. The idea is to host evening events and offer the space for private hire. Keeping local community collaboration at its heart, the café is set to work with local bakers and offer small businesses the opportunity to rent shelving space within the café. The renovation of the café is being handled by local tradespeople, and the hiring process for baristas, front of house staff, chefs, and kitchen assistants has begun.