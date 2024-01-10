en English
Local News

Geauga Retired Teachers Association to Discuss GAR Highway Over Lunch

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
On the 6th of February, the Geauga County Retired Teachers Association is geared up to host its next meeting at Mary Yoder’s Restaurant, located at 14743 N. State St. in Middlefield. The gathering is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m., with the business meeting commencing at 11:30 a.m., intrinsically becoming a part of the association’s endeavor to foster community engagement and service.

Feast to Sate, Knowledge to Savor

Enriched by a sumptuous lunch featuring turkey and roast beef, along with mashed potatoes, carrots, and salad, the meeting guarantees not just a feast for the stomach, but also for the mind. The dessert counter, adorned with a variety of pies, further sweetens the experience. But beyond the culinary delights, the event promises a substantial serving of knowledge and insights.

Unraveling the Secrets of the GAR Highway

Post-lunch, attendees will be treated to an engaging presentation by Gary Hunter, titled ‘The Famous GAR Highway (Rt. 6), The Longest Trans-Continental Highway – Your Road to Adventure!’. A deep dive into the riveting history and significance of the longest trans-continental highway, the presentation aims to enrich the audience’s understanding of this important landmark.

Raffles and Philanthropy

Apart from the intellectual and gastronomical offerings, the event will also feature a 50/50 raffle and a free lunch raffle, adding an element of excitement to the proceedings. But not everything is about winning at this event. The association urges attendees to contribute paper products or canned goods to support the Hunger Task Force, underlining the community service aspect of the association’s activities.

For further details on the event, interested individuals can contact Judy Miller at 440-487-4324, marking the association’s commitment to transparency and community involvement.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

