Gauteng DA Challenges Sedibeng Mayor's R700K Luxury Car Amid Service Delivery Failures

In a recent outcry, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has voiced strong opposition against Sedibeng District Municipality's decision to allocate R700,000 for a new luxury vehicle for Mayor Lerato Maloka. This move, criticized by DA MPL Kingsol Chabalala, comes amidst the municipality's ongoing financial woes and significant service delivery issues affecting residents.

Advertisment

Controversy Over Mayoral Expenditure

Chabalala expressed shock over the municipal capital expenditure budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, which includes the controversial R700,000 adjustment for the Executive Mayor's vehicle. This decision is particularly contentious given the municipality's struggle to provide consistent basic services, such as proper sanitation and tarred roads. Moreover, the revelation that a previously purchased Mercedes-Benz for the mayor was left unused and later damaged due to alleged sabotage adds to the scandal.

Service Delivery Versus Luxury Spending

Advertisment

The DA's criticism highlights a broader issue of fiscal responsibility within the cash-strapped municipality. According to Chabalala, the funds spent on luxury vehicles could have been better utilized addressing the municipality's deteriorating infrastructure, including fixing potholes and repairing the sewer system. The ongoing financial mismanagement has led to raw sewage flowing in the streets, exacerbating the residents' plight.

Political Accountability and Future Implications

The DA is calling for increased scrutiny and accountability, urging Mayor Maloka to reconsider her priorities in light of the pressing needs of the constituency she serves. The party plans to pose follow-up questions to Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mzi Khumalo, seeking clarity on any investigations into the alleged sabotage of the mayor's vehicle and the accountability thereof. This situation raises significant concerns about governance and fiscal management within the Sedibeng District Municipality.