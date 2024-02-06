Garland Theater Set to Reopen Under New Ownership

On March 1, 2024, the Garland Theater, an iconic landmark in Spokane, Washington, will swing open its doors to the public once again. Closed for an extended period, this historic venue, operating since 1945, is set to embrace a new chapter in its storied life under the stewardship of fresh ownership.

Transition of Ownership

The man stepping into the shoes of ownership is Jordan Tampien, a shrewd real estate developer and partner at 4 Degrees. He takes the reins from Katherine Fritchie, who nurtured the theater for 24 years since 1999. Tampien's vision for the Garland Theater is clear—preserve its historic significance while ensuring the theater remains a cornerstone of Spokane's cultural and entertainment scene.

Reopening with 'Benny and Joon'

As a nod to its Spokane roots, the theater will mark its reopening with a screening of 'Benny and Joon', a movie with meaningful connections to Spokane. This poignant choice of film serves as a testament to the theater's commitment to its local community and its intention to reinforce its bond with residents.

Tampien's Vision for the Garland Theater

Despite the change in ownership, the Garland Theater remains resolute in its mission to be a beacon of entertainment for Spokane residents, much as it has been since its inception in 1945. By retaining the essence of what makes the theater a beloved fixture, Tampien aims to honour its rich history while ushering in a new era of experiences for theater-goers.