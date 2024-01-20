Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Ushers in the New Year with Community Engagement Events

On January 25, the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACC) is opening its doors to the public for a free January Mixer at the Santa Fe Depot. From 5 to 7 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to network, enjoy light snacks and refreshments, and explore the exhibits of the Morton Museum of Cooke County, which is facilitating the event.

GACC's Community Engagement

The GACC's January Mixer provides an unparalleled opportunity for community members to connect and engage. The event is not only an open platform for networking but also a unique chance to explore the rich history of Cooke County through the exhibits of the Morton Museum.

Dancing With Our Stars for a Cause

Alongside the January Mixer, the North Texas Medical Center Foundation is organizing the Dancing With Our Stars competition. The event, scheduled for February 23, is a fundraiser for a Cardiac CT machine. Attendees will enjoy a catered meal, drinks, and entertainment, with the added thrill of voting for their favorite dancers.

Political Engagement and Agricultural Development

Further community events include the Cooke County Republican Women's candidate forum on February 1, showcasing various local election candidates. On February 29, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is conducting a Tri-County Farmer and Rancher Symposium, providing education and continuing education units (CEUs) for attendees. The Gainesville Police Department is also offering a Citizen Police Academy, a 10-week educational course about local law enforcement, starting February 6.

The community is encouraged to share news and pictures from local churches, schools, and clubs with the Gainesville Register, enabling the potential for broader publication and recognition of local activities and achievements.