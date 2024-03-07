Gadsden's East Meighan Blvd Railroad Crossing Set for Major Upgrades: Mayor Ford Announces

GADSDEN, Ala. – The city of Gadsden, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and OmniTRAX, is embarking on a significant project aimed at enhancing the safety and drivability of the railroad crossing on East Meighan Boulevard, near the former Goodyear plant. This initiative is poised to not only facilitate smoother commutes for residents but also bolster industrial development prospects in the area.

Strategic Partnership and Funding

At the heart of this project is a collaborative effort between the city of Gadsden, ALDOT, and OmniTRAX to address longstanding concerns about the railroad crossing's condition. By securing a Rail Highway Crossing Hazard-Elimination grant, the team has managed to cover 90% of the project's cost through federal funds, with the city contributing the remaining 10%. Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford emphasized the collaborative nature of this initiative, highlighting its potential to enhance both daily commutes and the city's appeal to industries.

Impact on Local and Industrial Development

Mayor Ford underscored the project's dual benefits: improving daily transportation for Gadsden's citizens and attracting industrial players to the region. The renovation of the railroad crossing is particularly timely, as the city is currently in talks with a potential investor interested in the old Goodyear plant. The improvements are seen as a crucial factor in these negotiations, showcasing Gadsden's commitment to facilitating business operations and development.

Project Details and Commuter Advisory

The project, with a budget exceeding $1 million, is set to commence on March 13. Mayor Ford advises residents to anticipate some traffic delays during the construction period but assures that the long-term benefits will outweigh the temporary inconveniences. This upgrade is a testament to the city's proactive approach in enhancing infrastructure to support its citizens and economic growth.

As Gadsden looks forward to the completion of the railroad crossing improvements on East Meighan Boulevard, the initiative represents a significant step forward in the city's ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and economic vitality. By fostering a safer, more efficient transportation network and demonstrating a readiness to support industrial development, Gadsden is setting a strong foundation for future growth and prosperity.