Gżira Hotel Construction Site Collapses, Mirroring a Safety Crisis

On Tuesday afternoon, the bustling street of Triq Belvedere in Gżira was shaken by a shocking incident. Scaffolding and the façade of a construction site destined to rise as a 116-room, nine-floor hotel came crashing down. The collapse, which occurred around 1:30 pm, was a hair's breadth away from causing injuries. Miraculously, pedestrians in the immediate vicinity were spared, underlining the fortuitous nature of this near-disaster.

The Authorities Respond

Swift to react, the police and rescue workers descended on the scene. Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri confirmed that initial reports indicated no casualties, a relief amidst the rubble. The planning permit for the hotel project (PA 08659/21) was issued in 2021. The developers, Kris Calleja and architect Colin Zammit, had pledged to preserve the visual rhythm of the streetscape by mimicking the existing façade. However, the collapse has thrown their promise into question.

Shaken and Stirred

Following the collapse, the Building and Construction Authority promptly issued a stop notice, bringing further work on the site to a halt. The only exception was actions necessary to guarantee the site's safety. Among the shocked crowd was a Gżira resident who had a narrow escape from the falling debris. The resident criticized the prolonged precarious state of the building, a ticking time bomb that had finally detonated.

Initial Refusal and Eventual Approval

Interestingly, the hotel project had initially been recommended for refusal by a PA case officer. Height issues, the number of floors, and compliance with sanitary regulations were the bone of contention. However, these hurdles were purportedly resolved by the applicant, leading to an eventual approval of the permit by the PA planning board. Work on the site commenced in November of the previous year, under the watchful eyes of the developers and, seemingly, under the radar of impending disaster.