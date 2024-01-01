en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Furry Staff Members: How Two Cats Charmed a Garden Centre

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
Furry Staff Members: How Two Cats Charmed a Garden Centre

In the quaint village of Horningsea, near Cambridge, a unique bond blooms in the verdant aisles of Scotsdales Garden Centre. Here, two indigenous cats, Fatty and George, have established their reign, transforming this bustling plant haven into their second home. Their presence, a testament to the harmonious coexistence of man and animal, has woven an enchanting tale of community, affection, and shared spaces.

The Furry Duo’s Reign

Fatty, a fluffy black and white feline, has been a familiar face at the garden centre for about 15 years. Recently, she was joined by George, a handsome tabby with a charismatic demeanour. Both cats hail from the same owners in the village, and over time, have become an integral part of the garden centre’s day-to-day operations. They greet the staff every morning, their purrs echoing amidst the rustling leaves and chirping birds, setting a serene tone for the day.

Freedom and Territory

At Scotsdales, Fatty and George enjoy the liberty of roaming without constraints. The outdoor plants, indoor displays, and even the barbecue section have become their playground. Fatty, in particular, used to nap on a cushion on her favourite garden bench near the barbecues. Her reaction to the bench’s sale and the movement of her cushion was of marked displeasure, indicating her sense of territory and belonging within the centre.

A Community’s Affection

The staff and villagers’ bond with Fatty and George transcends the usual human-animal relationships. When Fatty was accidentally taken away in a delivery van, the entire community came together to ensure her safe return. Their concern and love for these cats reflect their deep-seated affection for these unofficial staff members. Customers frequently inquire about them, a testament to the cats’ significant presence within the garden centre’s community.

This heartwarming tale of Fatty and George at the Scotsdales Garden Centre underscores the profound bonds that can form between humans and animals. It illustrates how animals can seamlessly integrate into human spaces, adding a unique charm and vibrancy to a community’s fabric.

0
Local News Pets
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance

By BNN Correspondents

UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor

By Nitish Verma

Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

By Rafia Tasleem

ITV Channel's New Series: A Blend of Local Significance and Broader Interests

By Salman Khan

Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalit ...
@Local News · 4 hours
Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalit ...
heart comment 0
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers

By Salman Khan

Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Opportunities for Channel Island Footballers
£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV’s Evening Programming

By Salman Khan

£120 Million Housing Project Gets Green Light in Jersey: A Roundup of ITV's Evening Programming
Man Severely Injured in Residential Fire: Investigation Underway

By Ebenezer Mensah

Man Severely Injured in Residential Fire: Investigation Underway
Local Retailers Witness Festive Sales Surge: ITV Channel 2023 News Review and More

By Rafia Tasleem

Local Retailers Witness Festive Sales Surge: ITV Channel 2023 News Review and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
2 mins
Healthy Hangover Relief: Busting Myths and Providing Alternatives
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
3 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
4 mins
Nutritionists Warn About Health Risks of Ultra-Processed Vegan Foods
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
5 mins
Avigdor Liberman Calls for Israeli Occupancy in Southern Lebanon Amidst Hezbollah Strikes
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
5 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
7 mins
TOLOnews Broadcast: A Comprehensive Look at Afghanistan's Current Affairs
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
8 mins
Maltese Athletes Shine on International Stage in 2023
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
9 mins
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
9 mins
David Warner: The Panther Bids Adieu to Cricket
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
5 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
23 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
30 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
35 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
1 hour
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app