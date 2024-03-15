Fugitive Agrees to Extradition in Tragic Murder of National Guard Mom, Daughter in Massachusetts

Dejan Belnavis, a 27-year-old fugitive charged in the heart-wrenching double murder of a National Guard member and her young daughter in Worcester, Massachusetts, has officially signed a waiver of extradition in a California courtroom. This pivotal decision clears the path for his return to Massachusetts, where he will face the grave charges laid against him. The tragic incident, which resulted in the deaths of Chastity Nuñez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella, has shocked and saddened the community, highlighting the urgent need for justice.

Advertisment

The Manhunt and Arrest

Following the brutal murder of Chastity Nuñez and her daughter Zella on March 5, authorities launched a multi-state manhunt that led to the apprehension of Dejan Belnavis near the San Diego Zoo. The arrest brought a temporary sigh of relief to a grieving community and marked a significant step forward in the pursuit of justice for the victims. Belnavis's decision to waive extradition was a critical development, as it allows for his swift transfer back to Massachusetts to answer for the charges against him.

Community Mourns Loss

Advertisment

The outpouring of grief and support from the community has been overwhelming. Chastity Nuñez, remembered for her resilience, intelligence, and compassion, was a dedicated member of the Connecticut Army National Guard. Her service and dedication to her country earned her several honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Achievement Medal. Her daughter Zella was known as a high-achieving student, well-liked and respected by both peers and teachers. The senseless violence that claimed their lives has left a void in the hearts of many, emphasizing the profound impact of this tragedy.

Legal Proceedings and Community Healing

As Belnavis prepares to face the legal consequences of his actions, the community begins the long process of healing. The Worcester Police Department and the Worcester District Attorney's Office are committed to ensuring that justice is served, not only for Chastity and Zella but for all those affected by this devastating loss. The return of Belnavis to Massachusetts is a significant step in this journey, serving as a reminder of the importance of accountability and the rule of law in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

The story of Chastity and Zella Nuñez is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the devastating impact of senseless violence. As the legal proceedings unfold, the community holds onto the memory of a devoted mother and her daughter, whose lives were cut tragically short. Their legacy of resilience, dedication, and love continues to inspire those left behind, as the pursuit of justice moves forward.