Frozen Accounts and Despair: Dalit Bandhu Beneficiaries Plead for Scheme's Revival

Beneficiaries' Cry for Help

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, several beneficiaries of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in Karimnagar district have appealed to the district administration for the continuation of the program, as their accounts have been frozen by the new state government due to insufficient funds. The situation has become so dire that two beneficiaries attempted suicide in Huzurabad constituency out of doubt that the pending amount of the benefit will not be sanctioned by the Congress government.

A Scheme That Changed Lives

The Dalit Bandhu scheme, which aimed to uplift the socio-economic status of Dalit families, brought significant positive changes to the lives of its beneficiaries. The scheme, which provided financial assistance to Dalit entrepreneurs, helped them establish their businesses and improve their livelihoods. However, with the recent freeze on their accounts, these beneficiaries are now facing an uncertain future.

A Plea for Continuity

The beneficiaries from Andole Constituency, who were selected under the second phase of the scheme, have not yet received any benefits, despite opening bank accounts and submitting necessary documents. They have urged the Collector to take up the issue with the State government. "The scheme has given us hope and a chance to improve our lives," said one of the beneficiaries. "We request the authorities to ensure its continuity."

As the Dalit Bandhu scheme hangs in the balance, the beneficiaries' plea for continuity echoes the sentiment of many who have seen their lives transformed by the program. The future of the scheme remains uncertain, but the hope and determination of its beneficiaries remain unwavering. The district administration and the State government must take immediate action to address the concerns of these families and ensure that the scheme continues to uplift the lives of the marginalized.

Frozen Accounts, despair, and a cry for help – these are the words that define the current situation of the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in Karimnagar district. The scheme, which was once a beacon of hope, now finds itself in limbo, leaving its beneficiaries in a state of uncertainty and desperation. The authorities must act swiftly to address their concerns and ensure that the scheme continues to bring about positive change in the lives of the marginalized.