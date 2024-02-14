Fremantle's West End Weekender Cancelled: A Blow to Local Businesses During Easter Long Weekend

In a shocking turn of events, the City of Fremantle announced the cancellation of the beloved West End Weekender, a staple of the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival. The decision, made on February 14, 2024, sent ripples of dismay through the local business community, who relied on the event to draw crowds during the popular Easter long weekend.

The Cancellation: A Blow to West End Businesses

The West End Weekender, a cherished tradition of Fremantle's International Street Arts Festival, has been a beacon of hope for local businesses during the Easter long weekend. However, the City of Fremantle's recent announcement to cancel the event has left business owners reeling. Citing a lack of resources and budget, the council's decision has dealt a significant blow to the west-end precinct's trading prospects during the usually bustling festival period.

From BID to Business Owners: A Brief History

Originally organized by the Fremantle Business Improvement District (BID) Group, the West End Weekender was a cornerstone of their efforts to invigorate the local business scene. However, following the dissolution of the BID Group in 2018, a group of dedicated business owners took up the mantle, ensuring the event's continuation. Despite the change in organizational hands, the West End Weekender remained a vital part of the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival, drawing in patrons and providing a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Street Activation and Extended Footprint: A Glimmer of Hope?

While the cancellation of the West End Weekender has cast a shadow over the upcoming Fremantle International Street Arts Festival, the City of Fremantle has offered businesses a glimmer of hope. Encouraging local establishments to participate in street activation and extend their footprint during the festival, the council aims to maintain the vibrancy and energy that the West End Weekender once brought. Nevertheless, business owners remain skeptical, fearing that the absence of the event will leave an irreparable void in the west-end precinct's Easter long weekend trading.

As the dust settles on the City of Fremantle's decision to cancel the West End Weekender, business owners are left to grapple with the consequences. Despite the council's efforts to promote street activation and extended footprints during the Fremantle International Street Arts Festival, the loss of the cherished event looms large. With the Easter long weekend fast approaching, the west-end precinct's business community faces an uncertain future, their once dependable source of revenue now a memory.

