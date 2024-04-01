Free Rubbish Bags Fail to Clean Up Palmerston North Recycling Bins, Food Scrap Trial Succeeds

In Palmerston North, the initiative to distribute free rubbish bags to reduce contamination in recycling bins has not yielded the expected results, according to the city council's recent experiment. Despite over 1000 households participating since April, the levels of inappropriate waste in recycling bins have not decreased, with around 20% contamination remaining consistent. Bryce Hosking, the council's group manager for property and resource recovery, indicated that factors other than the cost of rubbish bags are at play, including language barriers and a lack of enforcement.

Experiment Insights

The experiment aimed to identify if the cost barrier was leading residents to place rubbish in recycling bins or resort to illegal dumping. The findings suggest a complex issue with no significant change in either recycling contamination or illegal dumping rates. City councillor Lorna Johnson emphasized that these results should encourage stricter accountability for mismanagement of waste. The council is now considering increasing inspections and penalties for non-compliance alongside enhancing public education on recycling practices.

Success in Food Scrap Collection

Contrastingly, a kerbside food scrap collection trial showed promising results, with 16 tonnes of food waste diverted from landfill to composting. However, a full-scale service rollout is not expected until 2027-28, pending the development of adequate processing facilities and resource allocation. This delay, as pointed out by Sustainability Committee Chairman Brent Barrett, presents an opportunity to promote home and community composting solutions in the interim.

Looking Forward

The mixed outcomes of these initiatives highlight the challenges and opportunities in improving Palmerston North's waste management strategies. While the rubbish bag trial did not have the anticipated effect, the success of the food scrap collection trial offers a viable path to reducing landfill waste. As the council works towards enhancing recycling education and infrastructure, the community's role in adopting and supporting sustainable waste practices becomes ever crucial.