Former Oklahoma Highway Patrol HQ Demolished, Set for Public Auction

The former Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop D headquarters, a once-bustling site at 1501 S. George Nigh Expressway, has been reduced to rubble, paving the way for a new chapter as it heads to a public auction. Ceasing operations in 2020 due to unsustainable maintenance costs for the early 1960s building, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol handed over the reins to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT), which has now cleared the site for sale.

Advertisment

Demolition Marks End of an Era

With the demolition process awarded to Ark Wrecking Co. of Oklahoma for $108,000, the site's transformation is nearly complete. The decision to demolish came after considerations of repurposing the building fell through due to its condition and unauthorized use by homeless individuals seeking shelter. Despite its past as an eyesore along U.S. Highway 69, officials are preparing for a brighter future for the plot.

Survey and Auction Preparation

Advertisment

According to Mills Leslie, a spokesperson for ODOT, a comprehensive survey of the property is the next step. This will detail boundary lines and mark utilities, ensuring the site is fully prepped for its next phase. Following the survey, ODOT plans to offer the property at a sealed bid public auction expected to take place this summer. Interested parties can find more information and sign up for notifications on ODOT's official website.

Community Impact and Future Prospects

The property's sale is not just about turning over a new leaf; it signifies a potential boost for local development and the economy. With the site's historical significance and strategic location, the upcoming auction presents a unique opportunity for investors and developers. As the community watches the space transform, the hope is that the new development will honor the site's legacy while contributing positively to the area's growth.

As the former headquarters fades into history, the focus shifts towards the potential birth of a new landmark on the 1501 S. George Nigh Expressway. With the auction on the horizon, the site is ripe for transformation, promising exciting developments for the local community and beyond.