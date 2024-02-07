Former Coba Cocina Site in Lexington to House New Bank and Restaurant

In a significant development, Lexington-based Greer Land Co. has submitted a proposal for establishing a new bank and restaurant at the site of the former iconic Coba Cocina building. The site, presently vacant, became renowned for housing the erstwhile Coba Cocina restaurant, distinguished by its giant jellyfish tank.

Advertisment

Reviving the Vacant Space

The proposed plan, awaiting the nod from the Urban County Planning Commission, seeks to repurpose the now-vacant area. The restaurant design, as per the proposal, includes a 2,700 square-foot space replete with both indoor and outdoor seating facilities and a double drive-thru. On the same lines, the bank building is envisioned to span 2,900 square feet, featuring a similar double drive-thru. If all goes as planned, the project could receive approval as early as the following month.

Preserving the Past

Advertisment

While the proposal is in the pipeline, no demolition permit has been filed by Greer Companies, the parent company of Greer Land Co, sparking speculation about the future of the existing Coba Cocina building. Since the closure of the Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse in 2019, the former restaurant building has remained vacant. Notably, the site had been auctioned off in December due to code enforcement issues.

Embracing the Future

As per the Greer Land Co's vision, the new structures would tap into the existing entrances from the Idle Hour Shopping Center. The restaurant is planned to be located near St. Margaret Drive, while the bank would be sandwiched between the restaurant and the Family Dollar store. The development proposal comes as a beacon of hope for reviving the location, which has seen a series of restaurants, including Coba Cocina and Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, open and close in less than a decade.