Food Safety Authority Seizes Hazardous Drinks in Peshawar, Ensures Health Standards in Kohat Bazaar

In a decisive strike against substandard food products in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has recently conducted a targeted inspection in the city of Peshawar. The operation resulted in the seizure of hazardous cold drinks and substandard juice. The owner of the vehicle carrying these unsafe products was fined, with further legal action to be taken under the Food Safety Act.

Zero-Tolerance Policy on Health Standards

Director General Shafiullah Khan emphasized the Authority's commitment to ensuring public health standards. He stated a zero-tolerance policy towards any activities compromising these standards and assured stringent punitive measures against those involved. This recent operation in Peshawar underlines the Authority's resolve to ensure the safety and health of the public.

Ensuring Quality in Kohat Bazaar

In a similar vein, stringent checks were conducted in Kohat Bazaar under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir. Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul led an inspection of various food-related establishments including restaurants, bakeries, ovens, and shops selling vegetables, fruits, and groceries. The objective was to ensure the quality of the items being sold and safeguard public health.

Legal Consequences for Violators

Gul emphasized that the sale of substandard items would not be taken lightly. Violators would face strict legal consequences, reinforcing the Authority's commitment to maintaining health standards. This proactive approach aims to curtail the sale of substandard food items and ensure public safety.

In conclusion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority's recent actions showcase their unwavering commitment to public health. By taking decisive action against violators, the Authority sends a clear message that the sale of substandard food items will not be tolerated. The recent operations in Peshawar and Kohat Bazaar underline the importance of maintaining high health standards and ensuring the safety of consumers.