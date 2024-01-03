en English
Local News

Floyd County Fast-Tracks Multi-Use Path Construction and Announces Leadership Changes

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
In the heart of Floyd County, a plan to construct a 10-foot wide multi-use path along Charlestown Road is steadily advancing. This significant project, which aims to connect Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park to the county line, is a collaborative effort with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). The project has been granted a financial boost of over $3 million, specifically set aside for its construction, supplemented by an extra $500,000 from the Kentuckiana Regional Planning & Development Agency for right-of-way acquisition and design. The funding agreement stipulates a local match of 20%.

Expedited Construction Timeline

Originally, the project was set to transpire in two phases spanning 2024 and 2026. However, the timeline has been expedited, and the entire project is now earmarked for completion in a single phase. Construction is expected to commence in August, a move that echoes the county’s commitment to providing safe access for cyclists and pedestrians. The multi-use path has been a work in progress since 2014, and its imminent realization marks a significant milestone in the county’s infrastructure development.

Floyd County Leadership Appointments

In addition to the infrastructural advancements, the Floyd County Commissioners have also announced key appointments. Al Knable, a seasoned county official, has been appointed to the role of president. Knable has already outlined his ambitious goals for 2024, which include cooperation with the City of New Albany on various issues. Among these are the operation of the New Albany Animal Shelter and enhancements to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Future Development Plans

Furthermore, Floyd County is gearing up for other significant building projects. A judicial center is in the planning stages, and the county will be petitioning for the annexation of Pine View Government Center into the City of New Albany. Knable is also zeroing in on the development of the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus, a project that promises to propel Floyd County into the future. Improvements to county parks are also on Knable’s agenda, underscoring the administration’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

Local News
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

