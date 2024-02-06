Florida Woman Arrested and Charged in Fatal DUI Crash

As the sun set over Hillsborough County, Florida, on a fateful evening in December 2023, a tragedy unfolded on its quiet roads. A pedestrian, 30-year-old Sabrina Rohrback, was walking along the shoulder when she was tragically struck by a veering vehicle. The driver, Tamra Warden, was found to have had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.14 - significantly above Florida's legal limit - at the time of the accident.

A Fatal Incident

The incident occurred at the intersection of Harney Road and Williams Road. Responding to the distress call, deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene. Despite their best life-saving efforts, Rohrback succumbed to her injuries on the spot. Later investigations revealed the grim fact that Warden, 34, had been driving under the influence (DUI) with a minor present in the vehicle. The minor, a three-year-old, thankfully remained unharmed during the fatal collision.

Charges and Arrest

Following the incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office initiated a thorough investigation. Their findings led to Warden being charged with DUI manslaughter, child neglect, and DUI with a minor present. Further enhancing the severity of the charges was the fact that Warden's BAC was well over the legal limit. The law in Florida stipulates a BAC limit of 0.08, and Warden's level was almost double that.

Justice Served

Adding a conclusion to the tragic episode, Warden turned herself in at the Orient Road Jail to face the charges brought against her. This arrest marks a significant step towards justice for Sabrina Rohrback. However, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence, and the necessity of stringent law enforcement against such offenses.