Florence Police Chief Tom Grau Retires After Over 29 Years of Service, Legacy of Community Impact

Florence Chief of Police Tom Grau announced his retirement, closing a chapter that spanned more than 29 years of dedicated service to the community. His tenure, marked by significant contributions and the establishment of innovative programs like the Teen Academy, has left an indelible mark on the department and the city. The announcement, effective May 1, marks the end of an era for Florence, with the city now looking towards a future shaped by Grau's legacy.

From Patrol to Chief: A Journey of Dedication

Tom Grau's career with the Florence Police Department began in May 1995, after graduating from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Criminal Justice. Throughout his tenure, Grau ascended through every rank within the department, from Corporal to Chief of Police. His roles have been diverse, including serving in the patrol division, detectives, community resources, and the Crime Suppression Unit/Drug Unit. Notably, Grau also took on specialized roles such as an accident reconstructionist, hostage negotiator, and field training officer. His comprehensive experience within the department underscores a career dedicated to every facet of community policing.

Innovative Approaches to Community Policing

Grau's commitment to the community extended beyond traditional policing methods. He was instrumental in the creation of the Teen Academy, a pioneering initiative aimed at diverting youth offenders from the criminal justice system. This program, which earned him the 2011 Kentucky Court of Justice Award, reflects Grau's innovative approach to law enforcement and rehabilitation. Additionally, his receipt of the Officer of the Year award in 2009 from the Florence Rotary Club further highlights his impactful contributions to both the department and the Florence community at large.

Leadership Legacy and Looking Forward

Reflecting on Grau's retirement, Florence Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon praised his leadership and the secure foundation he leaves behind. "His unwavering dedication and commitment to our community have made a lasting impact," she said. Under Grau's leadership, the department has developed a structured process for officer development, ensuring a seamless transition and several internal candidates ready to step into the role of chief. The selection process for Grau's replacement is underway, with an announcement expected upon its completion. This transition marks both an end and a beginning for the Florence Police Department, as they continue to build upon the strong legacy left by Chief Grau.

As the city of Florence prepares to turn a new leaf in its law enforcement leadership, the impact of Chief Tom Grau's tenure will undoubtedly continue to influence the community and the department for years to come. His retirement not only marks the end of a distinguished career but also sets a high standard for his successor and the future of policing in Florence.