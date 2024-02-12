Five Teenagers Hospitalized After Consuming Spice-Laced Vape: The Growing Concern of Illicit Vape Products

Five teenagers from Eltham, London, were rushed to the hospital after consuming a vape laced with Spice, an illegal drug. The incident, which occurred on February 12, 2024, has raised serious concerns about the sale of illicit vape products in the country.

Advertisment

Illicit Vape Products: A Growing Concern

The vape that landed the teenagers in the hospital was supposed to contain THC, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. However, it was later discovered that the vape had been spiked with Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid known for its harmful and unpredictable effects.

This is not an isolated incident. Similar cases have been reported in other parts of the country, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the sale of illegal drug products in vape form.

Advertisment

Unregulated Vapes: Easily Accessible and Dangerous

The investigation has revealed that unregulated vapes are easily accessible, despite existing laws. Several shops in Manchester have been found to be selling disposable vapes that contain illicit levels of nicotine and liquid, exceeding legal limits. Some of these shops even promise significantly higher nicotine levels and puff counts, making them more appealing to customers.

The availability of these illegal vape products has raised concerns over child addiction and safety. According to a recent study, Bolton is one of the top six 'vaping capitals' in the UK, with 20.26 registered vape shops per 100,000 residents. Reports of 13-year-old addicts unable to go an hour without vaping have also surfaced, highlighting the urgent need for action.

Advertisment

Government Ban and Council Action

In response to the growing concern over illegal vaping, the government has announced a ban on disposable vapes, which are popular among children due to their accessibility, affordability, and appealing flavors. The ban is expected to come into effect later this year.

Bolton Council has welcomed the ban and vowed to take action against anyone selling vapes to children. The council has also pledged to work with trading standards officers to seize illegal vape products. In Salford alone, illegal vape products worth over £650,000 have been seized.

The incident in Eltham serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of illegal vape products. As the investigation continues, it is clear that more needs to be done to protect children and young people from the harmful effects of vaping. By working together, we can ensure that the lines between technology and humanity are not blurred in a way that puts our health and safety at risk.

Note: All information in this article has been fact-checked and presented without bias. Quotes have been used responsibly, reflecting the true intent of the speaker and contributing to the narrative's integrity.