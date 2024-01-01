Fireworks Event Conducted Safely: Police Report No Injuries or Fatalities

In a report from the local traffic police, a fireworks event conducted by residents did not result in any injuries or fatalities. Covered by Shangyou News, this incident appears to have been a controlled event with no adverse outcomes. The police, having ensured the situation was safe, reported no consequences requiring further intervention. The absence of casualties imputes that the event was either conducted responsibly or was small enough to avoid harm to those nearby.

Fireworks and the Law

Residents are reminded of the rules and regulations regarding fireworks, which include possession and discharge within city limits being prohibited by law. Fireworks, as defined by law, are combustible or explosive substances prepared for producing a visible or audible effect. However, minor pyrotechnic amusements like sparklers and party poppers are not considered fireworks. Violating these rules could result in a misdemeanor.

Navigating City Restrictions

The San Francisco Police Department advises residents and visitors to avoid Treasure Island for the annual fireworks show due to construction and road closures. They encourage exploring alternative locations across the city for viewing. With the safety and convenience of residents and visitors in mind, the advisory has been issued. The article also mentions that in Florida, residents are legally allowed to set off fireworks on the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. However, some cities may have their own restrictions on fireworks.

Firework Safety and Concerns

The importance of safety when using fireworks for New Year’s celebrations is emphasized. Over 10,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for firework-related injuries in 2022, and nearly 20,000 fires are started by fireworks every year. The article provides safety tips such as running a hose to the fireworks area, keeping a safe distance from buildings, and soaking used fireworks in water before disposal. It is stated that fireworks should only be handled by adults and that using fireworks is legal in Bexar County but not within the San Antonio city limits.

As the end of 2023 arrives in Estonia, the Emergency Response Center is urging people to be careful when setting off fireworks. Setting off fireworks often involves not reading the instructions ahead of time, people not knowing to maintain a safe distance, setting them off from balconies, and improper disposal of spent firework packaging. In stores selling pyrotechnic devices, the last two days of the year are the busiest, with sales even exceeding last year’s numbers. People’s attitudes toward setting off fireworks vary, with some enjoying it and others expressing concern for the well-being of animals.