en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Firecracker Fad Among Nairobi’s Children: A Cause for Concern

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:39 pm EST
Firecracker Fad Among Nairobi’s Children: A Cause for Concern

In the bustling estates of Nairobi, a new form of currency is gaining popularity among children – firecrackers, fondly referred to as baruti. Traditionally associated with festive seasons, these inexpensive pyrotechnics, priced merely at Sh5 each, have now become a year-round phenomenon.

The Rising Trend and Its Consequences

However, this trend is not all fun and games. The constant detonations of firecrackers are disrupting the serene neighborhoods, particularly in Eastlands, where residents are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their peace amidst the incessant noise and potential safety risks.

Children are lighting these firecrackers in the open streets, using them as tools of amusement to scare off unsuspecting adults. This innocent play, however, is swiftly turning into a disruptive activity, leading to sleepless nights and a cloud of constant worry for the local inhabitants.

Parents Express Concern

Parents like Mary Wangoko and Mike Kuria have voiced their concerns over the safety and nuisance caused by this firecracker fad. They fear not only the potential physical harm that can be caused by accidents with these pyrotechnics, but also the negative implications on their children’s development.

“Firecrackers are not toys. They can cause serious injuries,” says Mary, adding that the authorities should consider regulating or banning baruti altogether.

Mike Kuria, on the other hand, sheds light on another worrying aspect – the risk of mistaking the sound of these firecrackers for actual gunfire. He expresses his fear about it leading to unnecessary panic or worse, desensitization to real dangers.

Call for Action

As a result of this burgeoning issue, residents are calling for both parental and authoritative intervention. They believe that the use of firecrackers needs to be regulated, and children should be encouraged to engage in healthier, more constructive activities. It is high time that the authorities heed this call and take necessary measures to ensure the safety and peace of these neighborhoods.

0
Local News Safety
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood

By BNN Correspondents

Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics

By Salman Khan

£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier

By Salman Khan

Fire Incident on Bombo Road: A Blow to Local Businesses

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Olympia Financial Group's Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati's 2024 ...
@Local News · 3 hours
Olympia Financial Group's Strategic Move and Greater Cincinnati's 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Car Accident in NSW Central Tablelands Claims Lives of Two Fathers

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Car Accident in NSW Central Tablelands Claims Lives of Two Fathers
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance

By BNN Correspondents

Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Action: A Struggle for Responsive Governance
UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor

By Nitish Verma

UPND Councillors Stage Walkout over Proposal to Honor Ex-Mayor
Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park

By Rafia Tasleem

Unexpected Fight Breaks Out at Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Latest Headlines
World News
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
30 seconds
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
2 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
2 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
3 mins
St David's Warriors Clinch Friendship Shield Championship in Tactical Showdown
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
3 mins
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Voices Government's Stance on Manipur, Challenges Opposition
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
3 mins
UK Faces Potential Health Crisis with Projected Surge in Cancer Cases
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
4 mins
Science-Backed Strategies for Change: Insights from Behavioral Scientist Katy Milkman
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
4 mins
Africa in 2024: A Year of Potential Transformation
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
4 mins
Rising Tide of Violence against NHS Nurses: A Call for Urgent Action
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app