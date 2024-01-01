Firecracker Fad Among Nairobi’s Children: A Cause for Concern

In the bustling estates of Nairobi, a new form of currency is gaining popularity among children – firecrackers, fondly referred to as baruti. Traditionally associated with festive seasons, these inexpensive pyrotechnics, priced merely at Sh5 each, have now become a year-round phenomenon.

The Rising Trend and Its Consequences

However, this trend is not all fun and games. The constant detonations of firecrackers are disrupting the serene neighborhoods, particularly in Eastlands, where residents are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their peace amidst the incessant noise and potential safety risks.

Children are lighting these firecrackers in the open streets, using them as tools of amusement to scare off unsuspecting adults. This innocent play, however, is swiftly turning into a disruptive activity, leading to sleepless nights and a cloud of constant worry for the local inhabitants.

Parents Express Concern

Parents like Mary Wangoko and Mike Kuria have voiced their concerns over the safety and nuisance caused by this firecracker fad. They fear not only the potential physical harm that can be caused by accidents with these pyrotechnics, but also the negative implications on their children’s development.

“Firecrackers are not toys. They can cause serious injuries,” says Mary, adding that the authorities should consider regulating or banning baruti altogether.

Mike Kuria, on the other hand, sheds light on another worrying aspect – the risk of mistaking the sound of these firecrackers for actual gunfire. He expresses his fear about it leading to unnecessary panic or worse, desensitization to real dangers.

Call for Action

As a result of this burgeoning issue, residents are calling for both parental and authoritative intervention. They believe that the use of firecrackers needs to be regulated, and children should be encouraged to engage in healthier, more constructive activities. It is high time that the authorities heed this call and take necessary measures to ensure the safety and peace of these neighborhoods.