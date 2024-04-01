Fire-Ravaged Wibli Wobli Nursery Finds New Beginnings with Dharma Mandir in Newport

In a heartwarming turn of events, Wibli Wobli Nursery, devastated by a massive fire in January, will soon reopen its doors at a shared premises with Dharma Mandir, Newport's sole Hindu temple. Natasha Baker, the nursery's owner, expressed optimism for a summer launch at the new location in Cleppa Park industrial Estate, signaling a fresh start for the beloved childcare provider. The fire had previously obliterated its original site, displacing about 60 children and evoking a wave of community sympathy.

From Ashes to Hope

The blaze that engulfed Wibli Wobli Nursery's former site near Newport was a dramatic event, requiring the evacuation of nearby businesses and the engagement of over 75 firefighters. Despite the nursery having been operational for less than a year, the community's response to the disaster highlighted its importance. Natasha Baker's determination has led to the discovery of a new site, which, although requiring significant work, offers the potential for expansion and the inclusion of under-two care, a first in Newport.

A Community Affair

The collaboration between Wibli Wobli Nursery and Dharma Mandir symbolizes more than just a shared physical space; it represents a blending of community and culture. This unique partnership not only salvages a vital childcare service but also fosters a deeper connection between different community segments. As the nursery prepares for its reopening, it promises enhanced services and capacity, reflecting the resilience and adaptability of both the nursery's leadership and the broader Newport community.

Looking Ahead

As Wibli Wobli Nursery embarks on this new chapter, the implications for Newport and its residents are profound. Not only will the nursery's reopening alleviate some of the childcare shortages in the area, but it also sets a precedent for community collaboration in times of adversity. The venture into care for children under the age of two, coupled with the nursery's increased capacity, points to a brighter future for Newport families. This story of recovery and resilience underscores the importance of community support and adaptability in facing unforeseen challenges.