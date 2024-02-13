FCT Administration Reclaims Abandoned Spaces Near Abia House, Ensuring Safety and Proper Management

Abandoned spaces under bridges and subways near Abia House in Abuja are no longer a safe haven for criminals, thanks to the proactive measures taken by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration's City Management Team. Led by Mukhtar Galadima, Director of the Department of Development Control, the team has embarked on a clearance operation to ensure the safety of residents and proper management of these areas.

A Directive Born Out of Concern

The operation was set in motion following a directive from the FCT Minister, who emphasized the need to address security concerns and conduct a visibility study on areas suspected to be used as hideouts by criminals. With an increased focus on crime prevention, the team identified 10 underbridges to be cleared, marking the beginning of a transformation in the city's landscape.

Reclaiming Lost Spaces

The City Management Team, supported by security personnel, has begun the process of removing illegal squatters and discussing with stakeholders to ensure the space is properly managed to prevent their return. This strategic move is part of a larger plan to organize and relocate scavengers to a designated area, thereby preventing them from scattering all over the place.

A Collaborative Effort for Sustainable Safety

A key aspect of the operation is the collaboration between the City Management Team and various Divisional Police Officers, who will take charge of securing the bridges for sustainability. The FCT Administration is also exploring the possibility of putting the spaces under the bridges to good economic uses, such as managing them as parks or leasing them to park operators.

As the Department of Development Control works tirelessly to sanitize the city, residents can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that these once crime-ridden areas will soon be transformed into safe and functional spaces. The removal of scavengers living under the bridges and the subsequent clearance of sleeping mats, blankets, and empty plastic bottles are tangible signs of the administration's commitment to improving the quality of life for all Abuja residents.

In the words of the Secretary of Command and Control, Department of Security Service, "Clearing the bridges of miscreants will ensure the safety of lives and property of residents, as criminal elements often take refuge under the bridges after committing crimes." Today, February 13, 2024, marks a significant step towards a safer and more secure Abuja.

The Human Element: For many residents, the clearance operation represents more than just the removal of criminal elements; it is a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of collaboration between the government and its people. In a city where the lines between safety and vulnerability are often blurred, this initiative serves as a reminder that change is not only possible but well within reach.

By reclaiming lost spaces and restoring a sense of security, the FCT Administration is not only addressing immediate concerns but also paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for all who call Abuja home.