Father Demands Justice: Goodrich International School's Negligence Led to Son's Tragic Death

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the father of a PP1 student, Liam Kipruto, who tragically lost his life in a school bus accident, asserts that Goodrich International School continues to disregard safety measures. The incident occurred shortly after Liam had left the school premises. The grieving family raises pressing questions about the bus driver and matron's decision to bypass their home, a mere two kilometers from the accident site. Furthermore, they express deep concern over the lack of supervision that led to Liam sitting in the co-driver seat.

A Father's Grief and the Quest for Justice

The loss of a child is an unbearable pain no parent should endure. For the father of young Liam Kipruto, this nightmare became a reality when his son was killed in a devastating accident involving the school bus of Goodrich International School. The incident, which occurred on February 12, 2024, has left the family shattered and seeking answers.

Liam's father, a man driven by a burning desire for justice, maintains that the school's negligence played a significant role in his son's untimely demise. The family is grappling with the question of why the bus driver and matron chose not to drop Liam off at their home, which was a mere two kilometers from the accident site.

A Fatal Decision: Unsupervised and Vulnerable

The grieving family has also raised concerns over the bus crew's decision to allow Liam to sit in the co-driver seat without proper supervision. This lapse in judgment, they argue, put the young boy in a vulnerable position, ultimately leading to the fatal incident.

The painful reality of Liam's story underscores the importance of stringent safety measures in schools. As the family searches for answers, they hope that their tragic experience will serve as a wake-up call for Goodrich International School and other educational institutions to prioritize the well-being of their students.

Accountability and Change: A Call for Action

The father's unyielding quest for justice is a testament to the love and dedication he had for his son. As he continues to fight for accountability, he urges the school and its staff to acknowledge their role in the tragedy and take necessary steps to ensure the safety of their students.

In the face of such a devastating loss, the family's resilience serves as a beacon of hope. Their pursuit of justice not only honors Liam's memory but also strives to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

As the father of Liam Kipruto continues his quest for justice, the story of his son's tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility schools have in ensuring the safety and well-being of their students. The family's unwavering determination to hold Goodrich International School accountable for their negligence highlights the critical need for stringent safety measures and proper supervision in educational institutions. In the end, it is the collective responsibility of society to learn from such incidents and work towards creating a safer environment for future generations.