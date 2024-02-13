Fatal Three-Car Collision in Newburgh Leaves Poughkeepsie Community in Mourning

In an unexpected turn of events, a three-car wreck in Newburgh claimed the life of a 68-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie. Tureli Quinci, the unfortunate victim, was driving her 2016 Ford Edge southbound on Route 300 when the accident occurred around 9:40 a.m.

A Tragic Collision

The incident began when a 2019 Ford box truck, traveling northbound, veered into the southbound lane. The truck, driven by a 49-year-old man from Philadelphia, collided with Quinci's vehicle and a 2019 Dodge Ram. The Dodge driver, a 37-year-old man from Wallkill, New York, managed to escape unscathed.

Investigation Underway

The box truck driver sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene. No charges have been filed, as the Town of Newburgh Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. The exact causes, including any possible mechanical failures or human errors, remain undetermined.

A Community in Mourning

The tragic event has left the community of Poughkeepsie in shock and mourning. Friends and family of Tureli Quinci remember her as a kind-hearted and generous individual, always ready to lend a helping hand. Her sudden loss is a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety.

As the investigation unfolds, the public awaits answers regarding the causes of the crash. In the meantime, Tureli Quinci's loved ones are left to grieve and find solace in cherished memories of the woman who touched so many lives.