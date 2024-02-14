Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Robert Smalls Parkway Claims the Life of 19-Year-Old Ethan Fish

A deadly collision on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort County Wednesday morning claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcyclist, Ethan Fish. The incident involved a 2012 Ford pickup truck and happened near Goethe Hill Road.

Tragedy Unfolds on Robert Smalls Parkway

In an unfortunate turn of events, a young life was lost when Ethan Fish's 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a Ford pickup truck. Fish had been riding westbound on S.C. 170 when the 2012 Ford pickup driver attempted a left turn onto the highway from Goethe Hill Road, resulting in the fatal crash.

A Sudden Impact

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported that the accident took place early Wednesday morning. Master Trooper William Bennett revealed that the tragic incident was the second traffic fatality in Beaufort County this year. The exact time of the collision and further details are still under investigation by the authorities.

Injuries and Aftermath

The driver of the pickup truck sustained injuries in the accident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their identity and current condition have not been disclosed. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol encourages anyone with information to come forward.

The sudden loss of Ethan Fish serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of road safety. As the investigation continues, our thoughts are with the families and friends of those affected by this tragic event.

Note: The tone and style of this article aim to capture the implications of the breaking news while emphasizing the human element of the story. By using quotes responsibly and highlighting important terms, the narrative maintains its integrity and provides clarity to the readers.