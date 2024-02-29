Fatal Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash Claims Five Lives, Injures Four Due to Speeding, Wrongful Overtaking

Tragedy struck on Thursday around Fidiwo Bridge, near Ogunmakin along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuries to four others. The accident, involving a red Prome bus and a golden Toyota Camry, was caused by a combination of wrongful overtaking, excessive speed, and a tyre burst, according to the Ogun State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Immediate Response and Rescue Operations

Following the crash, emergency response teams swiftly moved the injured victims to Victory Hospital, Ogere Remo, for medical treatment, while the deceased were taken to FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo. The FRSC's statement highlighted the swift action taken by their personnel and underscored the ongoing issue of speed violations on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, pointing out that such reckless driving behaviors have been a major cause of accidents on this stretch.

Official Statements and Safety Advisories

Anthony Uga, the Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, emphasized the critical need for motorists to adhere to speed limits and engage in safe driving practices. He advised against treating the highway as a racecourse, noting that the roads are in good condition and should not contribute to hazardous driving behaviors. Uga's remarks also included condolences to the families of those affected by the tragic event, extending prayers for their fortitude during this challenging time.

Historical Context of Road Safety Challenges

This incident comes in the wake of another accident reported on Wednesday around NASFAT on the same expressway, which resulted in five deaths and ten injuries. These consecutive tragic events highlight the persistent issues of reckless driving and non-compliance with road safety regulations. The Sector Commander's statement reiterates the importance of a change in attitude towards driving among motorists, aiming to mitigate further loss of life and ensure the safety of all road users.

As the community mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured, these incidents serve as a grim reminder of the consequences of neglecting road safety measures. It is imperative for drivers to exercise caution, respect speed limits, and prioritize safety over haste to prevent such tragedies in the future.