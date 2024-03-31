Fatal Hit-and-Run in Tiyan: Man Killed, Suspect Flees, GPD Investigates

Late Saturday night in Tiyan, a tragic event unfolded as a man lost his life after being struck by a car, launching a comprehensive investigation by the Guam Police Department's (GPD) Highway Patrol Division. The driver of the implicated vehicle, described only as a "brown colored sedan," fled the scene, leaving behind a community in shock and authorities in pursuit of justice.

Tragic Incident and Immediate Response

The fateful collision took place on East Street, near DHL, just after 10 p.m., drawing an immediate response from both the Guam Fire Department (GFD) and the Guam International Airport Authority Police. Upon arrival, GFD personnel found the victim unconscious and unresponsive. Despite their efforts to resuscitate, the man's injuries proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m. at Guam Memorial Hospital. As the search for the victim's next of kin continues, GPD's Highway Patrol Division has taken the lead in the investigation, piecing together the events that led to this unfortunate loss of life.

Investigation Underway

With preliminary findings suggesting the victim was in the roadway when hit, authorities are now focused on locating the driver who fled the scene. The case remains open, with Highway Patrol Division personnel conducting interviews and follow-ups in a bid to uncover the identity of the culprit. Officer Berlyn Savella of the GPD has expressed condolences to the victim's family and friends, emphasizing the department's commitment to bringing the responsible party to justice and urging the community to prioritize safety and responsible driving.

Community Call to Action

In the wake of this tragedy, GPD is reaching out to the public for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect. The community's role is pivotal in solving this case, and authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward. As the investigation continues, the broader implications of road safety, pedestrian awareness, and the consequences of hit-and-run incidents are brought to the forefront, highlighting the need for vigilance and responsibility among all road users.