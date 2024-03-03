Fatal Hit-and-Run at Mile 2 Leaves Man Dead, Lagos Emergency Team Responds

A tragic incident unfolded on Friday night around 9:30 pm along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway by the Ballet bus stop opposite Pinnacle Filling Station in the Mile 2 area of Lagos State, where an unidentified man lost his life in a suspected hit-and-run accident. Witnesses reported that a vehicle struck the man as he was crossing the road and then fled the scene without stopping. The Lagos State emergency response team, led by Mr. Christopher Okudibe, was quick to respond, arriving at the scene early Saturday morning to manage the aftermath.

Following the accident, a concerned passerby alerted the emergency services, who demonstrated commendable speed in their response. The team, arriving approximately at 6:15 am the following morning, was tasked with the grim duty of evacuating the deceased's body.

According to eyewitness Olusegun, the accident occurred with shocking suddenness, leaving no opportunity for the victim to be saved. A video shared with correspondents showed the moment the emergency personnel carefully moved the wrapped body into their vehicle, highlighting the somber reality of road accidents in Lagos.

Investigation and Police Response

Despite the prompt response from emergency teams, the incident has yet to be officially reported to the police, as confirmed by Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command.

The lack of a formal report complicates efforts to track down the perpetrator of the hit-and-run, underscoring the challenges faced by law enforcement in addressing hit-and-run incidents. This gap in reporting also hampers the ability of authorities to provide closure for the victim's family and to take preventive measures against future occurrences.