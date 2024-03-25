Fatal Collision in Muzaffarnagar: UPSRTC Bus Hits SUV, Two Dead, Three Injured

In a tragic incident late Sunday night, a road accident on the Ganga canal road in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two individuals and left three others with serious injuries. The accident involved a collision between a Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus and an SUV, journeying from Haridwar to Ghaziabad.

Details of the Tragic Accident

The fatal crash occurred between Beldra and Nirgajni villages under the jurisdiction of the Bhopa police station. The victims, identified as Ankur Tyagi, aged 28, and Monti, aged 25, were pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the three other occupants of the SUV were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, as confirmed by Station House Officer Vinod Kumar. In a shocking turn of events, the bus driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle.

Aftermath and Response

Following the accident, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. The local police have launched an investigation to apprehend the bus driver who fled, aiming to bring justice to the victims and their families. The incident has sparked a conversation about road safety measures and the accountability of public transport drivers in ensuring the safety of passengers and fellow road users.

Community and Safety Measures

The community in Muzaffarnagar has been left in mourning after this devastating incident, with calls for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. The event also highlights the need for emergency response training and infrastructure to adequately deal with the aftermath of road accidents, potentially saving lives and mitigating the impact of such incidents.

This tragic accident serves as a grim reminder of the potential hazards on the road, underscoring the importance of vigilance, adherence to traffic rules, and the crucial role of emergency services. As the investigation proceeds, it is hoped that lessons will be learned to prevent future occurrences, ensuring the safety of all road users in Uttar Pradesh and beyond.