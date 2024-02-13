Experience Spring at the National Harbor Cherry Blossom Festival

As springtime approaches, the National Harbor in Maryland prepares to showcase its breathtaking Cherry Blossom Festival, a celebration of nature's beauty and Japanese culture. The event, which runs from March 20 to April 14, promises an enchanting experience with early blooming cherry trees along the waterfront trail. Visitors can immerse themselves in a variety of entertainment, hotel packages, food and drink specials, cultural activities, classes, and special offers from restaurants, hotels, and retailers.

Annual Sakura Sunday Festival

The highlight of the National Harbor Cherry Blossom Festival is the annual Sakura Sunday festival, an official participating event of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Organized by the Japan-American Society of Washington, the festival will take place on Sunday, March 24, from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free cultural activities, including Japanese-inspired art, music, dance, culinary delights, and a Japanese market.

A Spectacle of Light and Nature

The National Harbor's Cherry Blossom Festival stands out as part of the larger D.C. Cherry Blossom Festival due to its earlier blooming cherry trees. This is thanks to the 100 Okame cherry trees that were planted in 2019. To enhance the visual spectacle, the Capital Wheel and Fleet Street Lights will feature pink lighting during the festival.

Culture and Culinary Delights

In addition to the natural beauty of the cherry blossoms, the festival offers a wealth of cultural experiences. Visitors can participate in classes like origami and sushi making, while foodies can indulge in a variety of Japanese-inspired dishes. Hotel packages and restaurant and bar specials make the National Harbor Cherry Blossom Festival an ideal destination for a spring getaway.

For those looking to support a good cause, the festival also hosts events such as the Walk to End Alzheimer's, Walk to End Lupus, and Walk4Hearing. By attending these events, visitors can contribute to important causes while enjoying the beauty of the cherry blossoms.

As the National Harbor Cherry Blossom Festival draws near, visitors can look forward to a unique and memorable experience. With its stunning display of cherry blossoms, rich cultural offerings, and delicious culinary delights, the festival is a true celebration of spring and Japanese culture.

For more information, visit the festival's website and plan your visit today.