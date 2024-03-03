Exeter's Fire Chief Eric Wilking Announces Retirement After Four Decades of Service

After nearly 42 years in fire service, Exeter Fire Chief Eric Wilking has announced his retirement effective April 19, marking the end of an era for the town. Wilking, who has served Exeter for nearly 20 years, reflects on his mixed emotions as he prepares to leave a job that has been both his passion and profession. His career, ignited by childhood experiences alongside his father in Eddington, Maine, spans various roles culminating in his leadership in Exeter since April 2020.

From Humble Beginnings to Esteemed Chief

Wilking's journey in fire service began as a 10-year-old boy and led him through significant milestones, including a degree in fire protection and various roles in fire safety and training. His tenure in Exeter saw the department handle an impressive call volume and enhance its equipment and services, boasting a top-notch paramedic service and fire safety record. Wilking's leadership extended beyond the firehouse, participating in state-level commissions and incident management teams, showcasing his commitment to the broader fire service community.

Leaving a Legacy of Service and Collaboration

Throughout his years as chief, Wilking has focused on building strong community partnerships and fostering a family-like atmosphere within the department. His efforts have not only improved fire safety in Exeter but have also strengthened the bond between the fire department and the community. As he plans for retirement, Wilking reflects on the achievements of his team and the support from the town leadership, expressing confidence in the department's future and its continued excellence in service.

Embracing the Future with Gratitude and Hope

As Wilking prepares for retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with his family and pursuing his passion for horse and carriage driving. His departure marks a significant transition for Exeter's fire department, but Wilking remains optimistic about the town's direction and the leadership that will follow. His career, rooted in a love for the job and the people he served, leaves a lasting impact on Exeter and its fire service, embodying the philosophy that finding joy in one's work can lead to a fulfilling career.