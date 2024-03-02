Evendale Police Seek Former Walmart Employee for Aggravated Menacing After Facebook Live Threats

Evendale police are on the hunt for 28-year-old Kenneth Blackwell-Kirkendall, accused of issuing gun threats towards a Walmart in Evendale through a Facebook live video. The suspect, a former employee of the Walmart located at 2801 Cunningham Drive, is facing charges of aggravated menacing as police urge the public to come forward with any information on his whereabouts.

Immediate Response and Public Safety Measures

In light of the threats made on Saturday morning, the Evendale Police Department has taken swift action to ensure the safety of the community and the staff at the Walmart store. Authorities have issued warrants for Blackwell-Kirkendall's arrest, emphasizing the seriousness of the threats. The community is on high alert, with police working diligently to locate the suspect, who was last known to reside at 7800 Newbedford Avenue.

Call to Action for Community Assistance

As the search intensifies, the Evendale Police Department is appealing to the public for assistance in tracking down Blackwell-Kirkendall. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect's current location is encouraged to contact the police at 513-563-2249 or dial 911. The collective effort of the community and law enforcement is crucial in addressing this threat and ensuring public safety.

Broader Implications of Social Media Threats

This incident underscores the growing concern over the use of social media platforms to issue threats and the challenges law enforcement faces in responding to such incidents. The quick dissemination of threatening content on social media necessitates a rapid response from authorities to prevent potential harm. The case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in maintaining a safe environment for all.

The search for Kenneth Blackwell-Kirkendall continues as the Evendale community remains on edge. This incident not only highlights the immediate threat but also opens up discussions on the broader issues of workplace safety, the impact of social media on public security, and the critical role of community and police collaboration. As the situation unfolds, the hope is that swift justice will be served, reinforcing the community's resilience in the face of adversity.